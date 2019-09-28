In 2020, Union Health will add a new facility along Indiana 46 and Interstate 70 to better serve patients in Vigo County and western Clay County.
Union Medical Group’s Eastside Clinic will allow Union Health to better serve the community in a rapidly growing area. Extended services will include family medicine, dermatology, X-Ray and a second Convenient Care location for minor injuries.
“Union Health has an historic legacy in the Wabash Valley that dates back to 1892 and we are very excited to offer improved access of care to residents and businesses on Terre Hautes’ east side,” said Steve Holman, CEO of Union Health.
Union Health is made up of Union Hospital, Union Hospital Clinton, Union Medical Group and affiliated, independent medical providers. Union Health, the Wabash Valley’s leading integrated health system, currently offer healthcare facilities in Terre Haute, Clinton, Brazil, Clay City and Riley, Indiana as well as Cork Medical Center in Marshall, Illinois.
Union Medical Group implemented same-day appointments in 2019 in order to return patients back to an active lifestyle sooner. The experienced team of board-certified physicians are now more accessible in finding joint pain solutions.
New physicians
Access to comprehensive and high-quality health care services is important for promoting and maintaining health, preventing and managing disease, reducing unnecessary disability and premature death. Union Health and Union Medical Group continue to attract highly skilled providers to the Wabash Valley so that the health needs of residents can be met locally.
In 2019, six new physicians were hired to help meet the area’s growing needs in urgent care, heart care, physiatry and medical rehabilitation, internal medicine, sports medicine and general surgery.
• Dr. Gregory Doll joined Union Medical Group in 2019 and serves as the new medical director of Convenient Care located in downtown Terre Haute. Doll has served more than 29 years as an emergency department physician throughout the state of Indiana including the Wabash Valley. Doll also will oversee the Convenient Care location at the new Eastside Clinic to open in 2020.
• Dr. Shashank Jolly joined Union Health in 2019 and serves as cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon. Jolly has extensive experience in cardiac, thoracic and pulmonary surgeries and holds board certifications by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. Jolly completed his fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and residency in general surgery from Fairview Hospital and the University Hospital of Cleveland, Ohio. His office is located in the Professional Office Building on the Union Health campus.
• Dr. Frances Shawn Madden joined Union Health in 2019 as medical director/physiatrist for the medical rehabilitation unit at Union Hospital. She received her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed her residency from Tufts University. She is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and has extensive experience with organizations in pain management, acute inpatient rehabilitation and neurosciences.
• Dr. Audreen Singson joined Union Medical Group in 2019. She earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern, her master’s degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and her medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. Singson completed her residency at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and is board certified in internal medicine. After completing medical school and working throughout the Midwest, she is excited to practice in the Wabash Valley. Dr. Singson is now accepting new patients at Illiana Internal Medicine South.
• Dr. Eric Pickrell joined Union Medical Group in 2019. Dr. Pickrell obtained his MBA from Saint Frances University in Fort Wayne and his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine. He completed his Residency at Union Hospital Family Medicine Center in 2016. He received his fellowship in sports medicine from Promedica Sports Care in Toledo University. Pickrell serves at the bone and joint Center as one of the sports medicine physicians as well as Convenient Care located in downtown Terre Haute. Pickrell is board certified in family medicine and fellowship trained in sports medicine.
• Dr. Manuel Ruiz joined Union Medical Group in 2019. Ruiz graduate with outstanding student honors in General Surgery from Texas Tech Health Science Center in Lubbock, Ruiz started his residency at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and completed his last two years of residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He earned patient service awards and the chairman’s award for service as chief resident at Tufts. After three years in private practice in Victoria, Texas, as a general surgeon and director of surgery within the Jackson County Hospital District, his career path led him to Union Medical Group, where he serves as a general surgeon. His practice is located within the Medical Office Building on the Union Health campus.
Heart & Vascular Institute
With heart disease as the leading cause of death in Indiana and even more prevalent within the Wabash Valley, a continued focus on heart health – including access to highly advanced heart care at both Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton. The Heart & Vascular Institute at Union Hospital is one of the area’s most significant advancements in heart care in recent years. From testing to treatment to cardiac rehabilitation, comprehensive heart and vascular care is available under one roof.
Non-invasive heart scans continue to identify heart risks at Union Hospital Clinton
The early detection and prevention of heart disease continues at Union Hospital Clinton. Low cost, non-invasive heart scans that determine risks of a heart disease continue at Union Hospital Clinton. Residents can receive a heart screening for $49 and without a physician referral.
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Union Health.
