Union Health calls for blood donors

Union Health is hosting a three-day blood drive this week to combat the blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed.
The American Red Cross will be stationed in the Lower Level of the Medical Office Building, No. 8, on the campus of Union Health during the following times:
• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday
• Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday
To donate blood, individuals must be 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and in generally good health. COVID-19 vaccinated individuals are able to give blood immediately following vaccination – there is no required wait time for donating.
“In February, we were able to fill every donation time slot, but sadly had to cancel the second day of the drive due to weather conditions,” Kristen Moore, Women’s and Children’s Service Line Director, said. “This time around it seems the weather is on our side, which is good because there is still a critical blood shortage. We hope to see many folks from Union Health, as well as the community, join in our efforts to collect this life-saving resource.”
To schedule and appointment call 1.800.RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: UNIONTH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.