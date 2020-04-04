Union Health announced Friday it is taking steps for its employee benefits ts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are uncertain times for our associates as well as everyone throughout the world. It is important for our team members to know how much we value them as part of the Union Health family,” Sally Zuel, vice president of human resources said in a statement.
Union has had to reduce or eliminate some functions because of COVID-19 limitations. Consequently, some positions have had to be reduced or temporarily ended.
"Our goal is to continue providing quality patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic, while retaining as many of our valued associates as possible," Union said.
Changes at Union Health include:
• Union Health is redeploying staff to work in other areas. Examples include fitness center staff members and athletic trainers now working as screeners.
• “Boot Camp” is a new development to cross-train employees to work in areas that have seen increased demand.
• Health benefit premiums will continue at the employee premium rate if employees are off.
• Quarantined employees are paid under Union Health Work Comp benefits.
• In the event an employee has used up their paid time off (PTO), employees may also borrow 120 hours of additional PTO.
• Each employee may accumulate an additional 120 hours over his/her current maximum PTO.
• Union Health provides free counseling from the Employee Assistance Program for all employees and immediate family members.
• Discounted Child Care is now provided for school-aged children, with added additional support for infants and pre-school children.
• Union Health Foundation has implemented a “Help our Healthcare Heroes” COVID-19 Response Fund to support the evolving needs of its healthcare workers, so they can continue working while providing patient care. Donations are used to help provide supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees, and other identified needs such as assistance with unbudgeted childcare expenses due to school closures.
"We are grateful for the community's support and have had more than 125 donors, so far, contribute to the fund," Zuel said. "Anyone can donate by going online to unionhealthfoundation.org or by using social media facebook.com/unionhealthfoundation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.