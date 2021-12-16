Union 'expecting a major surge' of COVID-19

With a major surge in COVID-19 illnesses anticipated in coming days, Union Hospital has once again set up its triage tent outside the hospital’s emergency department entrance.
“We are expecting a major surge,” Dr. John Bolinger said on Thursday afternoon.
“Our cases have gone up significantly,” he said. “The expectation is over the next six weeks to eight weeks we are going to see this surge to the point where it may be overwhelmingly busy for hospitals in Indiana. As we speak, hospitals in Indianapolis are already over capacity.”
Statistics from the state health department showed 455 new cases counted in Vigo County in the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, and another 465 cases from Dec. 5 to 11. That’s about double the case count at the end of October.
Bolinger said Union Hospital is rapidly reaching capacity, primarily due to lack of staffing to cover the patient beds.
The hospital is averaging about 52 inpatient COVID-19 cases, he said, with about 14 to 16 of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit, and more than 10 on ventilators.
On Wednesday, the hospital had 35 people in the emergency room who were admitted but waiting for a room with an open bed.
The doctor predicted the surge will last a several weeks into the new year.
“This holiday season, knowing what we know, your risks are high of getting COVID,” Bolinger said, asking the public to vaccinate or get a booster, wear a mask, sanitize services and handwash, and avoid large gatherings.
The Omicron variant has not yet been seen in Vigo County, he said, but it seems to spread more easily than the Delta variant, which is about 90 percent of the cases now seen.
The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to work, he said.
Of the current in-patient cases, 80 percent are in unvaccinated people. The other 20 percent have been vaccinated but have a break-through COVID-19 infection that is less serious because of the vaccine.
“No vaccine is 100 percent, but they are very close to that,” Bolinger said.
He also said because of the increase in volumes in the emergency room and clinics, wait times for treatment will be longer.
The community is encouraged to use private physicians before going to the hospital for treatment on non-emergent cases, as well as for flu cases.
“We are expecting to see more flu than we did last year, which can compound the issues,” Bolinger said.
Last year’s masking, hand sanitizing and social distancing had the added benefit of reducing the spread of influenza. Since people have stopped masking and social distancing, more flu cases are expected.
The set-up of the triage tent relieves some of the space restrictions in the hospital’s emergency department.
“What it really does is give us a place to get people entered into the emergency room of the hospital. It gives us a place to triage them to see how sick they are, whether or not they need to be isolated, or (need) COVID testing. It just gets them into the system a little faster. It doesn’t mean they will get treated faster.”
Regional's statement
Meanwhile, Terre Haute Regional Hospital is also reporting increased traffic in its emergency room.
“These increases can be attributed to higher numbers of COVID illness, people coming to the ER after delaying care during the pandemic, and seasonal increases,” said hospital spokesperson Ann Marie Foote.
“While patients may find increased wait times in our facilities, we remain committed to serving our communities,” she said.
Patients are again encouraged to visit a primary care provider as a first option for treatment.
“But if you are experiencing a true emergency, especially symptoms of heart attack, stroke, or trauma situation, go to your nearest ER for treatment,” Foote said.
Regional Hospital also reports that a “large majority” of COVID-19 in-patients are unvaccinated.
“We strongly encourage people in our area to get the vaccine and follow the CDC's recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus,” she said.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at many area pharmacies and clinics. To make an appointment, go online to ourshot.in.gov.
Testing sites are also be found online at coronavirus.in.gov.
The hospitals are not testing sites.
A new site opened Wednesday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, where the the Indiana Department of Health has partnered with Gravity Diagnostics to provide free testing.
Free PCR testing with next-day results by 5 p.m. is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the fairgrounds banquet center, 3901 S. U.S. 41.
The testing site will be drive-through, but likely will move inside during inclement weather. The testing site will operate for at least three months and possibly up to six months.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
