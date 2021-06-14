Union electrical officer announces candidacy for Vigo County Council seat

A union electrical officer has announced he will be a candidate for a Democrat at-large seat on the Vigo County Council left vacant after the death of Don Morris last month.
R. Todd Thacker, business manager and financial secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 725, has lived in Vigo County for most of his life.
"I grew up in a small Illinois farm community and moved to Vigo County in 1985 to attend an electrical apprenticeship, and I went to work for the union," Thacker said in a letter to precinct committee members.
"My wife, Amy, and I have been married 34 years and have raised two sons and three grandchildren right here in Vigo County. After working 20 years in the electrical trade and teaching apprenticeship 15 of those years, I was elected business manager and financial secretary of IBEW Local 725. The past 18 years I have fought for working men and women by representing their interest in negotiations for their Pension and Health & Welfare Funds," Thacker said.
"I received a bachelor’s degree through the National Labor College and Certified Benefit Employee Specialist through the Wharton School of Business. I managed these accomplishments while working as assistant administrator and the administrator for the electricians’ Pension and Welfare Trust Fund," Thacker said.
"I believe this experience will give me a good solid footing to work with the county’s financial business. With my background, I think I have experience no other candidate can offer to benefit the people of Vigo County," he wrote.
Vigo County Democrats will caucus June 24 to fill the vacant Vigo County Council seat.
Democratic Party Chairman Joe Etling said the caucus will be at 6 p.m. at Operating Engineers Local 841, 6801 South U.S. 41.
Candidates have until 72 hours before the cause to file a declaration of candidacy with Etling.
Morris and his wife, Cheryl Hart, were killed May 27 while on a sidewalk in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One of two vehicles involved in a collision careened onto the sidewalk, striking the Terre Haute couple.
Morris served on the Vigo County Council from Jan. 1 until his death on May 27. He previously served three terms on the Terre Haute City Council.
