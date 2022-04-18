Union eases visitor restrictions at its hospitals

Visitation restrictions have been eased at Union Health hospitals in Terre Haute and Clinton.
Effective Tuesday, visitation will remain limited to two visitors per patient at any time. However, designated visitors are no longer required, and visitors will be able to change out throughout the visitation hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Visitation age in all areas will also lower to 14 and older.
The changes come due to the lack of significant changes in COVID-19 numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.