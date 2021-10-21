The Indiana State Department of Health has granted Union Hospital in Terre Haute certification as an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III.
This latest designation makes Union Health the only Level III facility for both obstetric and neonatal care within an 80-mile radius.
The hospital has an OB-GYN, neonatologist, anesthesia provider and a NICU-dedicated respiratory therapist on staff and available in the hospital around the clock.
“The Perinatal Levels of Care certification was designed to ensure infants are born at hospitals that are properly equipped to care for potential complications,” said Kristen Moore, director of maternal child services. “Union’s geographic location makes us unique.”
Indiana’s Perinatal Levels of Care rating system was signed into law in 2018 by Gov. Eric Holcomb as part of the state’s effort to combat high infant and maternal mortality rates. The system designates four levels of care to provide patients with information to help decide the best hospital for their delivery.
• Level I: Basic care for low-risk pregnancies.
• Level II: Level I care, plus special care for certain moderate risk pregnancies and infants.
• Level III: Level I & II care, plus specialty management of severe maternal and fetal complications.
• Level IV: Regional centers capable of Level I-III care, and management of the most complex/critically ill patients.
To learn more, visit myunionhealth.org and click on Women’s Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.