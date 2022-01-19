Due to the increase of COVID-19 omicron virus transmissions, Union Medical Group Convenient Care locations will temporarily extend hours of service.
Beginning Monday, Convenient Care Downtown and Convenient Care Eastside will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. Both locations will operate on regular weekend hours.
This extension of hours is temporary to provide appropriate care of access to those in need.
