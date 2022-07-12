Union Baptist Church, located at 4075 E. Harlan Drive, will celebrate its 200-year anniversary this weekend.
Established in 1822, the church was the first church in Pierson Township and the second in Vigo County, according to a church news release.
The public is invited to join Union Baptist at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for coffee and donuts and worship starting at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, contact Linda Jeffries at 812-230-2935.
