Union Health’s convenient care in downtown Terre Haute now has a respiratory clinic where people who show symptoms can be tested for COVID-19 if a physician deems it necessary, Union representatives announced Monday.

Also, as people enter the facility — Union Medical Group Downtown — they are screened and separated. Those who might be at higher risk for COVID-19 are directed to the respiratory clinic, while those who need routine or other medical care are directed to a separate area.

With the separation, “We are really limiting risk for everybody,” said Dr. Eric Pickrell, medical director of Convenient Care, located at Sixth and Poplar streets.

For those tested for COVID-19, results are coming back within 24 to 48 hours, he said.

So far, he estimated between 50 to 100 tests have been administered, with all results negative. The respiratory clinic has been operating for about a week.

After a medical staff member has seen the patient, “If they deem them necessary to be tested, based on if they have symptoms ... we test them right here in the office,” Pickrell said.

The respiratory clinic also can be used by employers concerned employees might have COVID-19, said Dr. Randy Stevens, Union Hospital medical director of occupational health. He’s had several calls the last few weeks from companies asking where they can send employees for testing if they show symptoms.

“For any ill employee, send them to the respiratory clinic” at Sixth and Poplar, Stevens said.

The doctors pointed out people also continue to seek treatment for other viruses or infections, including mononucleosis and strep throat. Allergies are common this time of year, and some people have common colds.

Asked if anyone can test for COVID-19, Pickrell said, “We are not capable of testing everybody yet. I don’t know when that will come down the pipeline. However, if people have symptoms, and a physician determines testing is necessary, we will test them at that time.”

Another benefit of the respiratory clinic is that it helps limit those going to the emergency room or hospital, which can then focus on patients with more serious illness, Pickrell said.

The respiratory clinic, and initial screening and separation of patients, also is aimed at the community “to make sure they feel safe and secure in being able to go somewhere to be treated if they have a problem,” Pickrell said.

While there have been no positive COVID-19 tests to date at the respiratory clinic, which gives reason for optimism, “To say we’re out of the woods quite yet might not be the best thing. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing and see how things go moving forward,” Pickrell said. He encouraged continued social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

According to Stevens, “This virus is going to be circulating — all the experts say this — for the next year-and-a-half.”

One national expert has stated, “We’re at the foothills of the mountain,” Stevens said. “I’m a believer in that. We cannot let down our guard.”

Even when a slow re-opening of the economy begins, people must continue to wash hands and maintain social distancing and take other recommended precautions, Stevens said. “It will be with us for awhile.”

Convenient Care hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.