A 14-year-old Sullivan Middle School student has been arrested in connection with threats to other students Thursday evening during a football game.
An investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Brad Miller led to the arrest of the student, who was taken to the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes on preliminary charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
About 7:21 p.m. Thursday, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department 911 dispatch center received a call about man said to be coming to a middle school football game with a firearm. Southwest School Corporation administrators immediately took precautionary measures, moving all individuals to an alternate location, and waiting for police arrival at the school.
Police located the suspect adult who was reported to have a firearm. The man cooperated with police, who found that he did not have a firearm on school grounds.
Trooper Miller of the Putnamville Post then started questioning school staff and students involved in the original threat. Through his investigation, Miller learned a 14-year-old student made an allegation to other students that the man was coming to the school grounds with a gun. Trooper Miller then located the student making this allegation and questioned the student.
As a result of the investigation, Trooper Miller arrested the student.
Original Post: 9:07 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Officers from Sullivan City Police, Sullivan County Sheriff‘s Office and the Indiana State Police responded to Sullivan High School late Thursday evening after a rumor was spread that an individual might be coming to a middle school football game with a firearm.
Sheriff Clark Cottom said police quickly located the individual named in the allegation. The person was unarmed, was fully cooperative and had no knowledge of the allegation, Cottom said.
The person gave consent to search his vehicle and no firearm was found.
Further investigation revealed the individual had not been involved in an argument or altercation.
Although the man was temporarily detained while police sorted through the situation, no arrest was made.
Cottom said Thursday night police had no credible evidence of any threat to the community.
