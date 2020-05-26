Unemployment rates last month ranged from more than 11 percent to more than 17 percent across counties in the Wabash Valley amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vigo County had an unemployment rate of 17.1 percent in April, for non-seasonably adjusted unemployment figures, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Vigo County ranked 48th of 92 counties for unemployment.
Other Wabash Valley counties include Sullivan at 15.7 percent; Clay at 14.1 percent; Parke at 11.8 percent and Vermillion at 16.9 percent.
Yet counties in northern half of the state had the four highest numbers — Howard County at 34.1 percent; Elkhart County at 29.3 percent; LaGrange County at 28.8 percent; and Noble County at 28.7 percent. Other high unemployment rates were Orange County at 25.8 percent; Fayette County at 25.5 percent and Decatur County at 24.6 percent.
Indiana had 21 counties with unemployment at or above 20 percent.
Marion County, which houses the state’s capital city of Indianapolis, had an unemployment rate of 14 percent.
The labor force in the Terre Haute Metropolitan Statistical Area — Vigo, Clay, Sullivan and Vermillion counties — had an unemployment rate of 16.5 percent, or 11,754 people unemployed, compared to 2,807 in April 2019.
There were 59,563 people employed in the MSA in April, compared to 73,403 in April 2019, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
