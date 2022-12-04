Giovanni Rocco spent much of his career with the FBI conducting undercover investigations of the mob. He distinctly remembers the moment he was keenly aware of the peril he was in.
“A member of the Gambino crime family walked up on me while I was at my daughter’s soccer game,” he recalled. “And his daughter was actually playing my daughter in the next tournament game. That was the point where I realized, ‘Yeah, I’m pretty deep into this.’”
There were plenty of other disquieting moments, too.
“There’s too many to number,” Rocco said. “There’s so many times when I would say a prayer in the middle of an operation: ‘Just let me get home with my head attached.’ Some mob guys threatened to chop me up into pieces.”
Rocco was one of the few feds who the Bureau actually relocated. “They relocated me, put me in a safe place and set up security means and measures for my and my family’s safety,” he said.
He detailed his experiences in the critically acclaimed book “Giovanni’s Ring: My Life Inside The Real Sopranos.”
Rocco will make several appearances this week in Terre Haute on behalf of Project Never Broken.
Project Never Broken is Shelley Klingerman’s foundation honoring her fallen brother, Greg Ferency, a Terre Haute Police Department veteran and federal task force officer who was killed in the line of duty in July 2021.
“I met Shelley when I was doing a different appearance and she came and asked me to come to Terre Haute. I jumped at the opportunity to support her and everything with Project Never Broken,” Rocco said.
“It’s a tremendous thing she’s been doing to keep Greg’s passion alive and it’s amazing how so much of him comes out in what his sister is doing. It’s a beautiful thing,” Rocco said.
He added, “Greg and I had very similar roles — we were both task force officers with the FBI.”
His book has been hailed for its unflinchingly emotional aspect, as Rocco describes the psychological toll the job had on him.
“That was the healing component for me,” said Rocco, who admitted to being “in a dark place” when he began the book. “I wrote the book not to get attention — the book was written because my co-author, Doug Schofield pushed me a little to do it.”
Rocco showed Schofield notes and journals he had written during his FBI tenure.
“When I showed the journals to him, he said, ‘The book is written, it’s all here,’” Rocco recalled. “I wanted it to be very raw, because I understood to be effective to other first responders, you need to be raw. You need to share your raw emotions with these guys.
“By me sharing my experiences, maybe they’ll read my book and say, ‘You know what? I feel the same way. Maybe I should go see somebody.’”
Rocco will meet with local first responders and their families to discuss “Surviving the Job.”
“I’m third-generation police, and have a very unique perspective on surviving the job,” he said. “I’ll present my experiences. It takes a lot to survive this job, mentally and physically. It took me a long time to get where I am to understand it.”
Though Rocco and his family had to be relocated, he doesn’t feel endangered making public appearances. He sees it as a calling to help other first responders.
“I laid low for a long time and hid in the shadows for such a long time, but when I got in the work I do now, I work with behavioral health for first responders — when I got involved with that, I quickly realized I can’t hide in the shadows forever,” he said, adding he’s responding to the fact that “too many guys were killing themselves.
“I had some very close friends who had taken their lives who were first responders, as well,” he said. “I got fed up with it and said, ‘If this is the best platform for me to get the message out, then so be it.’”
Rocco will discuss his book Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Vigo County Historical Museum, 929 Wabash Ave. Admission is $25. Books will be available for purchase and will be signed by the author.
He will discuss stress and trauma in law enforcement Wednesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police, 1655 S. 14th St. These two events are only for first responders, law enforcement, military and spouses. There is no fee, and all attendees will receive a copy of “Giovanni’s Ring.”
All events are sponsored by Project Never Broken.
