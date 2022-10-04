Humphrey the camel was of two minds Wednesday morning about serving as a photo subject for the 84th Zorah Shrine Circus on the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
Certainly, he was happy to be the center of attention, and nobly and cooperatively posed for photographers.
On the other hand, he wasn’t happy about being led to and closed up in a trailer just so he could be revealed for a TV spot — he clearly preferred taking in the blue morning sky to being cooped up.
The circus will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today and at 4:30 and 7:30 Friday. On Saturday, performances are at noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 5 p.m.
The circus will feature dog acts, a highwire trapeze act, a human cannonball and a Wheel of Doom with motorcycles. Other activities include train rides, pony rides and rides upon Humphrey the camel.
Mayor Duke Bennet was on hand to serve as honorary tent master, but that mainly entailed a brief meet-and-greet with Humphrey. Prior to that, one Shriner told Bennett, “Nice knowing you.”
Bennett gently stroked Humphrey’s neck, asking him, “You OK?”
Afterwards, Bennett professed himself impressed with Humphrey.
“He was ready to go to work — he wanted to do his job,” the Mayor said. “It was very interesting to be up close to the camel. He stuck with it and participated very well. He liked having his picture taken.”
Bennett was looking forward to the circus in general, and enthusiastic about its fairground location.
“This particular location for the tent and the whole circus is really easy to access,” he said. “It’s great to be outdoors, anyway, so it’s a great set-up. I love it when the circus is in town.”
The tent itself was erected in one 12-hour shift, but the bleachers took two days to install.
“It’s a good family event to come out to and bring your kids, your grandkids,” Zorah Shrine Oriental Guide Brad Bole said. “Good family fun.”
And don’t forget the clowns.
“Clowns will be up to all kinds of antics,” Bole said. “You never know with a clown.”
