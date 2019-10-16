The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department will host its Un-Haunted Halloween Happenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18) and Saturday (Oct. 19) at Deming Park.
All ages are welcome to take "un-haunted" train rides and hayrides, a way to enjoy Halloween without all the tears and fears. The train and hayrides are $3 each on both days.
Other Friday, activities include kid-friendly Halloween stories in the Fort Harrison Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m., bark-tacular dogs in their costumes for the contest starting at 6:30 p.m and an un-haunted movie starting at 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costume. Glow products and fall treats will be available for purchase.
The Saturday schedule includes kid-friendly Halloween stories in the Fort Harrison Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and an un-haunted movie starting at 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costume. Glow products and fall treats will be available for purchase.
Sponsors include Quality Fence, Pet Supply Plus, and Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157.
For more information , contact the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.