The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department will host its Un-Haunted Halloween Happenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18) and Saturday (Oct. 19) at Deming Park.

All ages are welcome to take "un-haunted" train rides and hayrides, a way to enjoy Halloween without all the tears and fears.  The train and hayrides are $3 each on both days. 

Other Friday, activities include kid-friendly Halloween stories in the Fort  Harrison Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m., bark-tacular dogs in their costumes for the contest starting at 6:30 p.m and an un-haunted movie starting at 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costume. Glow products and fall treats will be available for purchase.

The Saturday schedule includes kid-friendly Halloween stories  in the Fort Harrison Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and an un-haunted movie starting at 7 p.m. Children are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite Halloween costume. Glow products and fall treats will be available for purchase.  

Sponsors include Quality Fence, Pet Supply Plus, and Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157. 

For more information , contact the Torner Center at 812-232-0147.

