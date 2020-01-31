African-American leaders of recent decades will be the focus of United Campus Ministries’ Campus & Community Luncheon Series in February.
UCM will host a series of four luncheons at which videos will be shown featuring Shirley Chisholm, Bayard Rustin, Barbara Smith Conrad and Gwen Ifill. The luncheons will be at noon on Mondays at UCM, 321 N. Seventh St.
Those wishing to reserve a lunch can call the center at 812-232-0186 by the preceding Friday. Though encouraged, reservations are not required.
Here is the schedule for the Campus & Community Series:
• Feb. 3: “Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed,” a documentary about Shirley Chisholm, the U.S. congresswoman from Brooklyn who ran for president in 1972, the first African-American woman to do so.
• Feb. 10: “Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin,” about the civil rights leader who organized the 1963 March on Washington and worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
• Feb. 17: “When I Rise,” the story of Barbara Smith Conrad, who as a student at the University of Texas was cast as the co-star of an opera – and then was expelled from the production after a backlash from state legislators.
• Feb. 24: “An Evening with Gwen Ifill,” featuring a one-on-one interview with the journalist who worked for the Washington Post, New York Times and NBC before eventually becoming host of the PBS series “Washington Week in Review.”
All the videos appeared on PBS, some as episodes of “P.O.V.,” “Independent Lens” and “The HistoryMakers.”
Students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to come to the luncheon and video viewing and to take part in the discussion.
