United Campus Ministries will celebrate its building being named to the National Register of Historic Places with an open house and special presentation Monday.
The public is invited to tour the building at 321 N. Seventh St. and enjoy refreshments during an open house from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday.
At 5 p.m., there will be a special presentation in the chapel at which a plaque from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be received.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett will make a proclamation, and Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis will speak, as will representatives from UCM’s partnering denominations and supporters.
Also, on Wednesday former students who participated in UCM activities are invited to return to campus and eat with current students during a special “Alumni Reunion Table Talks” from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center.
The UCM building – originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965 – was designed by architect Thomas J. Weigel of the Indianapolis-based firm Lewis, Shimer & Associates.
The two-story brick-and-glass building is considered a fine example of mid-20th century modern architecture.
United Campus Ministries, an ecumenical ministry, serves students at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech. The Rev. Dawn Black is campus pastor.
