U.S. unemployment rate drops to 13.3 percent

The national unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent for May as the labor force rebounded from April’s drastic downturn when unemployment soared to 14.7 percent, according data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Man, am I surprised,” said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University. Like many economists, Guell expected unemployment rates between 15 to 20 percent for May, but a gradual reopening by states during the COVID-19 pandemic added new jobs instead of eliminating them.

Diving deeper into the data, civilian labor force participation remained at 60.8 percent in May, slightly up from 60.2 in April.

“What that is suggesting, is that part of what has happened is that people who are unemployed have not been looking for another job,” Guell said.

“It is not like a whole bunch of people got jobs. It is that a whole bunch of people got laid off the month before and haven’t started looking for other jobs because their bosses told them they will be hired back when things open up or something similar,” Guell said.

In February, the civilian labor force participation rate was 63.4 percent but then began to fall as people left the labor force.

“What that means is people were neither counted as employed or unemployed because the unemployment surveys asks whether you have a job or whether you looked for one,” Guell said. “If you have done neither, you have been laid off and are just sort of playing a waiting game, then you don’t count at all.

“So this is one of those basically classic circumstances that unemployment data is not particularly helpful in gauging the true story,” Guell said.

Still, nearly 43 million Americans, nearly 1 in 4 people, filed for first-time unemployment claims since mid March. Many of those have returned to work in the last month as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Evidence of that is shown in the nation’s employment population ratio, which increased to 52.8 percent in May, up from April 51.3 percent in April.

“The best conclusion that you can come to is that, at least for now, the worst is over and the only question is how quickly people get back to work,” Guell said.

Factors as to how fast the national economy will turn around include what the COVID-19 pandemic “will do, what social unrest will do, we don’t know what the election will produce. We don’t know much about going into 2021,” Guell said.

Economists look at the business cycle with the best of times being a peak and worst of times being the trough.

“This will be the very shortest peak to trough in American history and perhaps history anywhere, as the peak is February 2020 and the trough is mid May 2020 and now the only question is how quickly do we rebound,” Guell said.

Looking ahead, Guell said he predicts the nation will “see unemployment in the teens for the rest of this year.”

The nation’s economy could hinge on whether there is an expected summer pause of the COVID-19 pandemic and if there is a second wave of the pandemic in October or November or whether a vaccine for the virus is discovered.

Additionally, the presidential election will have a large impact on the economy, Guell said.

With social unrest, many tend to vote those in office out, while others tend to vote “for law and order,” the latter of which might help President Donald Trump.

