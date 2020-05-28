U.S. Senator Young visits Terre Haute

U.S. Sen. Todd Young visited Terre Haute on Thursday to promote legislation he says will help small- and medium-sized business through financial hardships created by COVID-19.

After taking a turn on the Terre Haute Children’s Museum ropes course, Young, R-Indiana, said it’s time to get the economy restarted after the months-long shutdown.

Along with Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado., Young has introduced the Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-twenty (RESTART) Act.

The bill is meant to improve the Paycheck Protection Program, which was one of the key parts of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that Congress passed in late March.

Young said more than 72,500 Indiana businesses have already received a total of about $10 billion from the Paycheck Protection Program, but that the government needs to do more because the program doesn’t account for how much longer the pandemic will affect businesses.

“When we passed the PPP, it wasn’t clear how long this would interfere with commerce,” Young said. “It’s pretty clear now the virus is going to be with us for a while and is going to interrupt consumer demand for a number of months.”

The RESTART Act hopes to address that issue, Young said.

Part one of the act would allow businesses additional time to deploy existing PPP funds and to receive corresponding loan forgiveness. The original program only allowed protection for eight weeks, Young’s legislation would double that for 16 total weeks of protection.

“The Paycheck Protection Program requires businesses to spend its funds in just eight weeks, and that’s too short a time,” Young said. “…We know restaurants, gyms and boutiques had not been permitted to open during this period of time and so deployment of all their paycheck protection loans has been impossible.

“So the first part of the RESTART Act is a proposal to extend that time frame to use those funds and still be eligible for forgiveness.”

Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum, said the Paycheck Protection Program ensured the museum could keep staff employed.

“Because of the PPP, we’ve been able to maintain our payroll,” Turner said. “We are not an organization that is flush with cash and so without the help of the federal government we would not have been able to retain our employees.”

Turner said she hopes to reopen the museum in mid-June in accordance with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s orders.

The second part of the act would provide loans to cover up to six months of payroll and fixed expenses for business and non-profits that have been especially impacted by COVID-19.

Young said promoting the bill is the first step, but hopes to have the legislation passed as soon as possible.

“... Everyone has seemingly done their part,” Young said of Hoosiers’ response to COVID-19. “Now we in Congress need to continue to do our part to ensure our employers are made whole and that employees have a place to go back to work and that vital community assets like the children’s museum of Terre Haute stays in business.”

