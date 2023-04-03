U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Monday toured Rose-Hulman Ventures to see how its engineering resources could benefit the state in new technology development.
It will likely come from its student graduates, which could bolster Indiana's chance of landing a technology hub.
Young championed the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act of 2022, which invests $250 billion in semiconductor and in scientific research and development.
A provision in that act requires the U.S. Department of Commerce to authorize $10 billion over five years to create 20 technology centers across the country. Three of those centers will be in the Midwest.
"The CHIPS and Science Act might be thought of as an economic development investment but it might also be thought of as an investment in skills and education," Young said.
"Much of the funding goes toward ensuring that people have the requisite skills to work in the industries of the future. That is of course is semiconductors, but is also hypersonic (systems), AI (artificial intelligence) and autonomous systems," Young said.
"Those areas are fields in which Rose-Hulman (Institute of Technology) already has extensive expertise. The other area I see as a possible fit between Rose Hulman and CHIPS and Science implementation is a tech hub designation," Young said.
"The details are still being worked out in the application process, but whatever designation Indiana might be able to earn, we can envision Rose-Hulman graduates working with companies in that defined field.
"We are almost certain to apply for that (tech hub) application and stand a strong chance of landing it," Young said of Indiana.
Young said the Department of Commerce has indicated that "having a pipeline of talent especially undergraduate and post graduate talent is going to be very, very important. Indiana is already leading the way at the community college level.
"At the college level, there are very few states that can compete with the likes of Rose-Hulman and Purdue University, Notre Dame and IU (Indiana University)," Young said.
While CHIPS puts funding into semiconductors and technology research, Young opposed the $550 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law aimed at long-term investment in infrastructure and in the economy.
"It was a massive expansion of Medicare, there were tax increases in that legislation, so I have no regrets whatsoever," Young said of voting against the measure. "The only regret I have is the crassly partisan manner in which the important investments were included with many partisan initiatives," Young said.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology President Robert A. Coons said he appreciated the visit from Young, adding "the more we can create awareness of what Rose-Hulman Ventures has to offer to our educational experience as well as well as Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and what we both have to offer to the state and nation as far as technological advances, we are helping ourselves," he said.
Rose-Hulman Ventures is Rose-Hulman’s engineering consulting and business development arm; it’s currently located south of East Moyer Drive and east of Indiana 46/641, about six miles from campus.
Coon said the institute is working toward a goal to break ground in 2024 on a relocated Rose-Hulman Ventures closer to RHIT's campus. Coons said the institute is still working on federal grant funding and already has a $1.5 million state READI (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) grant toward the project.
The new Ventures building would serve as an anchor for developing a research and development park planned to encompass 20.6 acres.
