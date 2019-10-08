U.S. Rep. Bucshon visits Joink in Terre Haute

Hearing about future plans for expanding internet service in rural areas of Indiana was part of the tour Tuesday for U.S. Rep. Larry Bucschon during a visit to Joink LLC in Terre Haute.
Bucshon, R-Newburgh, serves on the House Committee of Energy and Commerce and the subcommittee on Digital Commerce.
Communication infrastructure and net neutrality are important topics discussed by legislators, Bucshon said of his interest in learning about Joink.
“We really appreciate Congressman Bucschon coming to our operation,” said Jackie McDonald, vice president of operations for Joink. “We’re proud to have 80 employees now and it’s quite a footprint. We cover about 400 miles in the surrounding area. We look to add more density to that and add more small businesses and enterprise customers.”
She and Chad Killion, vice president of technology, took Bucshon through the operation center on South 10th Street, where they explained equipment such as a directional boring drill, which is used to install cable.
“Good connectivity can solve a lot of problems between healthcare and homework and students,” McDonald said, “so we are very passionate about bringing high speed connectivity to rural Indiana.”
Joink started more than 15 years ago as a dial-up Internet Service Provider. It has evolved into a provider of wireless Internet service in rural markets in Indiana and Illinois.
