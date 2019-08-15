U.S. drug czar speaks in Terre Haute

Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggA roundtable discussion on the methamphetamine and drug crisis in the Wabash Valley brought state and federal officials to Indiana State University on Thursday to meet with local leaders. At left, Doug Huntsinger, adviser to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb listened with U.S. Rep Larry Bucshon, center, and U.S. drug czar James Carroll about the problems, needs and initiatives at the local level.