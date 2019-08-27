U.S. death row prisoner files for stay of execution

Attorneys for a federal death row inmate scheduled for execution Dec. 13 have asked the court to stay his execution.
Those lawyers for Wesley Ira Purkey argue, among other things, his trial defense was so ineffective Purkey’s conviction is “fundamentally and structurally unfair in ways never scrutinized by any court.”
Purkey, 67, formerly of Lansing, Kansas, is on federal death row in Terre Haute, which houses the only Bureau of Prisons federal execution chamber still in use.
On Nov. 5, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Purkey guilty of kidnapping resulting in death, and he was sentenced to die.
Authorities say Purkey on Jan. 22, 1998, abducted 16-year-old high school sophomore Jennifer Long from a Kansas City, Missouri, roadside and took her to his Kansas home, where he raped her, stabbed her to death and dismembered her body before burning it and disposing of the remains in a pond about 200 miles away.
The Justice Department has said each of the inmates scheduled for execution has exhausted appellate and post-conviction remedies, and there are no legal impediments to prevent execution.
But Tuesday, Rebecca E. Woodman, a Kansas City attorney, and Michelle M. Law, an assistant federal public defender based in Springfield, Missouri, filed a motion for stay of execution in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
They argue that Purkey, who was notified by the government on July 25 of his scheduled Dec. 13 execution, has not had “a fundamental reasonable opportunity to obtain a reliable judicial determination of the fundamental legality of his conviction and sentence.”
Purkey’s current lawyers contend ineffective representation at trial and after conviction, including:
• Failure to hire a qualified mitigation specialist.
• Failure to investigate Purkey’s background and life history, which might have uncovered purported mental impairments.
• Allowing a presumptively biased juror to sit on the jury.
• Wrongly submitting a verdict form left blank of mitigating factors.
• Trial defense counsel’s submission of sworn statement the current lawyers amounts to “a fraud upon the court.”
In a news release, Purkey’s current attorneys also say they filed a petition seeking clemency from President Donald Trump. Among other issues, the petition contends Purkey suffers from dementia, likely due to Alzheimer’s disease. They ask the president to commute Purkey’s death sentence to life without parole.
The federal death penalty
After a halt of more than 15 years, the U.S. government on July 25 announced it would resume executions of federal inmates convicted in federal capital cases and said it had scheduled five such executions, three of them in December.
The federal death row is in the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, and executions are conducted here.
In 1972, the federal death penalty was set aside as unconstitutional in light of the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in Furman v. Georgia.
The federal death penalty was reinstated in 1988, and then only for a narrow class of offenses, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The Federal Death Penalty Act of 1994 greatly expanded the number of eligible offenses.
Three federal executions have been carried out since the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed its acceptance of the use of the death penalty. The inmates executed were Timothy McVeigh on June 11, 2001; Juan Raul Garza on June 19, 2001; and Louis Jones Jr. on March 18, 2003. All were executed at Terre Haute.
In 2014, following a botched state execution in Oklahoma, then-President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs.
That review has been completed, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said this summer, and it has cleared the way for executions to resume.
The Justice Department says the Federal Execution Protocol Addendum authorized in July by Barr mirrors protocols used by several states including Georgia, Missouri, and Texas. It replaces the three-drug procedure previously used in federal executions with a single drug, pentobarbital.
Since 2010, 14 states have used pentobarbital in over 200 executions, and federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have upheld the use of pentobarbital in executions as consistent with the Eighth Amendment, according to the Justice Department.
There are currently 61 people currently on federal death row, according to Death Row USA, a quarterly report of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.
Contact Mark Fitton at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
