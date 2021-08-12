The U.S. Department of Commerce is awarding a $2.6 million grant to support the Sullivan County Community Hospital Business Park.
Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo made the announcement Thursday, saying the money would come through the department's Economic Development Administration.
The money will go to the town of Shelburn to build new water infrastructure and provide adequate water supply and fire suppression capacity at the Sullivan County medical business park at Sullivan.
The Commerce Department grant, to be matched with $647,200 in local funds, is expected to retain 408 jobs.
“President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds back stronger,” Raimondo said in a news release. She said the investment "will provide local healthcare service providers with improved water quality, water redundancy, and fire protection, supporting the town’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and resiliency from future economic disruptions.”
Said Gov. Eric Holcomb, the gran is "providing local leaders with opportunities to attract more economic development projects and in turn bring more high-skilled jobs to the area. These infrastructure improvements will elevate Shelburn and set the community up for long-term success.”
“Ensuring Hoosiers have adequate water infrastructure is vital for the community to provide safe water supply and fire suppression capabilities,” said U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh.
This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.