The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Thursday a district-wide review of all polling places to determine if they are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler via news release said the initiative, in accordance with the federal government’s congressionally mandated responsibility to review compliance with the ADA, is not in response to any specific complaint.
As part of the review, election officials in Indiana’s southern 60 counties are being asked to complete survey questions pertaining to polling place accessibility in their county.
Investigators may then conduct on-site inspections to confirm survey responses and to evaluate compliance with federal ADA regulations.
Counties found to be non-compliant will have the option of resolving issues informally, and if that effort fails, entering into a voluntary compliance agreement with the government, in which they agree to upgrade their facilities and address issues before the November 2020 election.
Counties found to be engaging in a pattern or practice of discrimination, or that fail to enter into voluntary compliance agreements, may face a civil lawsuit brought by the government and/or be subject to penalties, including monetary penalties and civil fines.
The ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in all programs, activities, and services provided by public entities. The ADA requires that public entities provide voting facilities that are accessible to people with disabilities.
“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Minkler said.
“Indiana counties have had more than enough time to ensure that their polling places provide full access to individuals with disabilities. Hoosiers in the Southern District of Indiana, that have a disability, deserve equal access to polling places and we are committed to making sure that they have it in time for the 2020 election.”
Any citizen with polling place concerns in the Southern District of Indiana is encouraged to contact Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey D. Preston, Civil Rights Coordinator, at 317-226-6333.
