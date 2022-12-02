VIGO COUNTY — Starting Monday or after, U.S. 41 in Terre Haute will have lane restrictions from Idaho Street to Poplar Street for a light pole replacement project, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be down to two lanes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through the beginning of March, weather permitting. The project involves the replacement of 53 decorative lighting poles and wiring.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
