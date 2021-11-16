The intersection of U.S. 41 and Harlan Drive will be patched with asphalt beginning Friday. The intersection will be closed for approximately 24 hours. The plan is to begin at 6 a.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday. The only traffic movement through the intersection will allow right turns from U.S. 41 to Harlan Drive in both directions.
This work is being completed by the Indiana Department of Transportation’s on-call contractor Rieth-Riley Construction, Co. Inc.
INDOT reminds motorists to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.
