An SUV failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 41, resulting in a crash that claimed the lives of both people in the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse reported.
The driver was sent via medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where she succumbed to her injuries. Her name has not yet been disclosed. The passenger was identified as Emma Haddox, 84, of Paris, Illinois.
The SUV was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 from the crossover, and into a parking lot to the east. The semi crashed into the passenger side of the SUV, sending it spinning to the northeast and into a parking lot.
The semi driver — James Wood, 61, of Bloomingdale — was not injured, but given a drug and alcohol test per Indiana law. The results of those tests are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.