The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced U.S. 41 will close on or after Oct. 24 for a box culvert installation at Snake Holler.
This closure is between Mecca Road and Coxville Road south of Rockville.
The closure is expected to last through the beginning of December, weather permitting.
The official detour follows U.S. 36 to Indiana 63 to Indiana. 163 and back to U.S. 41.
This project was awarded to Crackers Demo LLC for over $1.8 million. It also involves culvert work on Indiana 71 in Vermillion County and on Indiana 234 and U.S. 136 in Montgomery County. The entire contract is expected to be completed in May of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.