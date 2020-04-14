The Indiana Department of Transportation today announced a bridge replacement project on U.S. 41 on the bridges over Lost Creek about a mile north of Terre Haute will begin Wednesday (April 15).
Motorists will be shifted into one 13-foot lane in each direction on the southbound bridge while the contractor replaces the northbound bridge.
Milestone Constructors Inc. was awarded this project for $3.3 million. This work will replace and widen both U.S. 41 Bridges over Lost Creek, between Fort Harrison Road and Budd Road. The project is scheduled for completion in early September.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
