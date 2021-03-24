A bridge on U.S. 41 over the CSX Railroad and Tippecanoe Street will soon have a single-lane restriction, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The bridge, just over 1 1/2 mile north of U.S. 40 in Vigo County, will have one 11-foot lane restricted as works begins on or after April 1. That work is expected to be completed by May 15, according Debbie Calder, INDOT spokeswoman.
The work is a part of a $1 million contract awarded to Milestone Contractors LLP. The contract is scheduled to last through mid-October. This contract includes the following bridges in Vermillion and Fountain counties:
• Indiana 32 at Jordans Branch, 1 mile west of S.R. 63
• Indiana 55 over Little Shawnee Creek, 0.65 mile north of S.R.341
• Indiana 32 over Fork of Prairie Creek, 0.25 mile east of U.S. 41
• Indiana 71 over Dry Branch Creek, 0.34 mile south of S.R. 63
• Indiana 32 over Wabash River, 1.19 miles east of S.R. 63
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
