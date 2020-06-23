The Indiana Department of Transportation announces traffic pattern changes to U.S. 40 between Knightsville and Harmony will take place next week.
The existing four lane section of U.S. 40 between Belle Street and County Road 200 East will become one lane in each direction with a two-way left turn lane. This is to improve the safety along this 1.7 mile section of roadway by allowing motorists to move out of the through lane when preparing to make their left turns.
Wabash Valley Asphalt Inc. was awarded the $5 million contract that patched and resurfaced U.S. 231 through Greencastle and U.S. 40 from the east city limits of Brazil through Knightsville and Harmony.
