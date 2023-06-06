The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions on U.S. 36 starting on or after Thursday, June 15, for bridge maintenance near Raccoon Lake.
The road will be restricted between North County Road 910 East and North Wildwood Trail. The restrictions are expected to last through the end of June.
This contract was awarded to Pacific Painting Co. Inc. It involves a total of five bridges: Two on U.S. 40 in Putnam County, two on U.S. 36 in Parke County and one on Indiana 59 in Parke County. The entire contract is expected to be completed in July.
INDOT urges motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
