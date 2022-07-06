U.S. 36 & Indiana 59 intersection becomes 4-way stop

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the intersection of U.S. 36 and Indiana 59 will become a four-way stop condition to improve safety.
Crews with INDOT will install the stop signs on or after Sunday, July 17. The installation will happen at night.
INDOT crews will also place additional signage, flashers, markings and temporary message boards ahead of the installation. Message boards will remain in place for at least four weeks after the change is made. Motorists are urged to pay attention to the changes in traffic patterns.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider work zone safety when traveling through a work zone.
