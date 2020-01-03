Type O blood badly needed

A statewide plea for both O positive and O negative blood donors issued Friday was answered in Terre Haute by several donors who rolled up their sleeves at Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center.
“There's been a lot of illness lately,” said Amy Rose donor center specialist at the South Third Street blood center location, “so normally at this time of year the need is for O negative, but now we need both.”
A bonus for donors who give by Jan. 11 is a $10 e-gift card, a $10 coupon from Noodles and Co. and an Indianapolis Colts football featuring tight end Jack Doyle.
Donor Sam Seaton, 68, said he has donated since age 21 because of the example set by his father when Sam was a teen.
“My dad had a rare blood type,” Seaton said, “so back then, they would regularly come to the house to get him and take him to the hospital to donate.”
These days, Seaton said he enjoys going to the donor center on South Third Street because he gets all the oatmeal cookies he can eat after donating.
Rose said many of the donors are faithful about making regular live-saving gifts of blood, platelets and other products.
One of those donors is E. B. Rawles of Sandborn, who said he regularly donates platelets because he has been paired with a specific patient who is going through cancer treatment.
Rawles said when he was in high school in Lafayette, his father had leukemia and needed regular blood transfusions. A group of friends regularly donated blood so his parents could afford the cancer treatment.
“One little prick is not that big a deal,” Rawles said of donating.
On Friday, Rawles reached his 15-gallon mark for blood products. He said he began donating 25 years ago when he attended Indiana State University while working on a master's degree.
Anyone interesting in donating can go online to versiti.org for more information.
Donation hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
