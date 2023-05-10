Tyler D. Kearney has been named vice president and chief business officer at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons made the announcement Wednesday in a news release.
Kearney has spent the past six years as associate vice president of finance and administration at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He provided leadership for procurement services, property management and auxiliary services and coordinated system-wide budget and financial reporting. He also provided support for residential life and human resources management.
Kearney’s nearly 20-year career in higher education started at the University of Illinois. While at Illinois, he earned a doctorate in higher education, a master’s degree in business administration, and a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science and finance.
During his professional career, Kearney has contributed to scholarly papers published in Research in Higher Education, The Journal of Higher Education, Economics of Education Review, and The Journal for Education Finance.
