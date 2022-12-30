Two youths were hospitalized, with one airlifted to Indianapolis, after an accident Friday involving a dirt bike and a vehicle, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
At 3:20 a.m., two 16-year-olds on a dirt bike were involved in a crash with a vehicle on Indiana 63 at Hutchinson Road.
One youth was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital and the other was taken to Union Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
This accident is still under investigation, Plasse said. The youth taken to Indianapolis had internal injuries but his condition was not immediately available.
