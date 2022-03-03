Two women arrested in Greene County graveyard thefts

Two Linton women have been arrested in connection with items stolen from multiple cemeteries around Greene County.
Amanda Porter, 36, and Phyllis Porter, 63, were arrested Wednesday after Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called to a rural residence for a welfare check.
At the residence, deputies saw items that had appeared to be from several local cemeteries, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Many of those items were gravesite decorations. Deputies confirmed several of the items had been reported stolen from county ceremonies.
The Linton police chief also went to the residence and confirmed many of the items had been taken from a Linton Cemetery.
Police said both women also have outstanding warrants in multiple counties.
