Two with pellet gun, masks cause disruption at east Terre Haute Walmart

Two men wearing masks — one of them with what appeared to be a handgun tucked into his waistband — caused a disruption at the east side Walmart late this morning.
Terre Haute police on their Facebook page said officers responded to the store at 2399 S. Indiana 46 in response to report of two adult males entering the store wearing masks (balaclava style) with one of them having a handgun visible in his waist band.
Their appearance caused those inside to evacuate in fear.
Officers responded and detained both subjects at gunpoint near the jewelry counter.
There, the handgun was determined to be a pellet gun. The two men told officers they were just making a “gangster” video.
Officers contacted the prosecutor’s office with the details of the encounter. At this point, police said, the prosecutor’s office has determined that no crime was committed. A report was taken and both men were released.
