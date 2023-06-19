Two nursing students were awarded scholarships at the annual St. Anthony Alumnae Association banquet.
Sophia Henderson, a graduate of West Vigo High School and future Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College nursing school student, and Addison Jones, a graduate of Terre Haute South High School and a future Indiana University-Indianapolis nursing school student, received scholarships.
Since its inception five years ago, the scholarship program has helped five prospective nursing students from Vigo County high schools achieve their goals.
