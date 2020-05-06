Two Vigo County School Corp. schools will see a change of principals this summer.
Ryan Easton, principal of West Vigo High School, will take on the added duties of serving as principal of West Vigo Middle School, effective July 1.
Julie Lautenschlager, currently the West Vigo Middle School principal, will become principal at Terre Town Elementary, also July 1. She will replace Tanya Hemmings, who is retiring.
According to Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, the change “is a part of our strategic plan to reduce administrative positions. Putting Ryan Easton as principal of both the high school and the middle school, with two assistant principals under him, more closely mirrors the staffing levels and student count at North Vigo and South Vigo high schools.”
West Vigo High School and Middle School combined are about 1,000 students, while North/South high schools have about 1,500 students each. So now, North, South and West will have one principal with two assistants, Riley said.
The district has posted for a West Vigo Middle School assistant principal; currently, it does not have an assistant principal.
“We’re essentially converting Julie Lautenschlager’s job as principal at WVMS to an assistant principal position and moving Ryan Easton over both schools,” Riley said.
Riley described Easton as “a dynamic leader who continues to build a unique culture in West Vigo and this move will allow the West Vigo community to continue to grow under that culture.”
The change will result in a cost savings, Riley said.
On Wednesday, Easton said he was looking forward to “helping link two wonderful staffs together … to be on the same page” in terms of vision and expectations.
“Hopefully, in the long term, we believe this will be best for students,” he said.
He described Lautenschlager as a “great leader” who is moving on to another VCSC school. “We hate to see Julie leave,” he said.
