Duke Energy Foundation has announced 17 grants totaling $190,000 to programs that support a wide range of environmental initiatives across Indiana, including projects to support water quality, conservation, and habitat and forest restoration.
Among recipients were grants to two programs in Vigo County:
• $6,267 for Lost Creek Township Walking Trail Improvement Project. Lost Creek Township will use the funding to make improvements to the current butterfly garden, relocate a walkway and install solar lighting.
• $10,000 for Griffin Bike Park Trail Safety Plan. The Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park will use the funding to keep bike trails safe, clean and fresh by repairing wooden features and mending the trails from erosion damage.
“Duke Energy is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and enhancing opportunities for outdoor recreation in the communities we serve,” Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar said in a news release. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with a number of local organizations that are doing meaningful work in our communities to promote environmental education and to preserve and restore Indiana’s land, water and habitats.”
Over the last five years, the Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 58 grants totaling $946,000 to organizations across Indiana for projects that support environmental responsibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.