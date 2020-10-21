Two vie for Vigo treasurer's post in general election

An incumbent and a challenger are in the running for Vigo County Treasurer for the 2020 general election.
Republican Josie Swalls-Thompson is challenging incumbent Democratic treasurer Nancy S. Allsup.
Swalls-Thompson said she is running for the office due to her professional experience in the banking industry.
“My background in banking makes me qualified for this job,” said Swalls-Thompson, who is now retired. “I was a branch manager and loan officer for 32 years.”
Allsup said she is a candidate due to her love of the community.
“I’ve lived in Vigo County all of my life,” Allsup said. “I care about the community and love serving the citizens and helping them any way I can.”
Swalls-Thompson said her priorities for the office are to oversee the efficiency of the office staff, secure sound investments for the county, and maximize interest income.
Allsup said her priorities for the office are to maintain the quality of work already accomplished during her first term, and to continue to make improvements to services.
Swalls-Thompson said she is the best candidate for the office due to her experience in banking.
“I’ve worked at First Financial Bank for 32 years,” she said. “In this capacity, I was main office branch manager, loan officer. I would oversee staffing, budgets, customer service, community involvement and business development.”
Allsup said she is the best candidate for treasurer due to her on-the-job experience.
“I have held this position for the past 31/2 years and have the experience and knowledge it takes to run the office efficiently,” Allsup said.
Swalls-Thompson said she thinks the most pressing issue for the office is overseeing efficiency, and being responsible for the collecting, investing and managing of taxpayer dollars.
The most pressing issue for the office, Allsup said, is collecting property taxes during the pandemic.
“We have encouraged payment options other than entering the building in order to keep the public and my staff safe,” she said. Those options include using a dropbox at the county annex, paying online, or paying over the phone and at local banks during the tax collection period.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
