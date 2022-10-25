Incumbent Democrat Commissioner Brendan Kearns, 50, will face Republican challenger Mark Clinkenbeard, 56, a construction contractor, for the District 1 seat on the Vigo County Council in the Nov. 8 election.
Clinkenbeard is the owner of Mark Clinkenbeard Construction, a residential home building and remodeling company he founded.
“We are a small residential construction business,” Clinkenbeard said. “We specialize in new home construction and remodels. Basically I started this business from the ground up in 1996 so I know what it is like to put in hard work and long days, lots of hours. We deal with lots of subcontractors to get a job done.”
Clinkenbeard said he has “business experience of knowing what it is like make payroll and making sure that you have the money to do what you are wanting to do,” Clinkenbeard said.
If elected, he has staff that can run the family business, Clinkenbeard said.
“We do have good employees and I have partners in another business (C&G Development LLC) that will possibly run the day-to-day operations. My wife is another option. We have not exactly lined out how we will do that, but we have good partners and good employees who will take care of those day-to-day operations.”
Democrat Kearns is seeking a second term in the District 1 seat. He previously served two years on the Vigo County Council.
“I feel it is very important that in order to be a commissioner, you have to have served time on the County Council,” Kearns said. Commissioners Mike Morris and Chris Switzer also previously served on the council.
“To come into this role without a clear understanding of how the council, the fiscal body, operates, it is going to be an instant setback to the job,” he said.
“Concerns that I had when I was on the council were immediately addressed when I got into this role,” Kearns said. “For example, improving our 911 dispatch operations. I have utilized my past experiences in health care, environmental issues and homeless outreach to go above and beyond this position. That experience has helped me make decisions based on a community as a whole, versus select individual interests.”
Clinkenbeard said he has “a vision for our community and a vision of a vibrant community. I want to bring in better jobs so that we are attractive to other people, but I want to try to keep our kids around here,” he said.
“So often our kids and grandkids don’t have the opportunity to stay (in Vigo County). I want to make our community more attractive so they do have the opportunity and that would be with better jobs, better quality of life and more to do,” he said.
“I think we have to continually sell out community and the potential that we have. I look at the commissioner’s job obviously is to take care of roads and streets, but we have to be salesmen for our community. We have a lot to offer,” Clinkenbeard said.
“We have to constantly be out there talking to potential businesses that are wanting to come in, but also have a lot of good small businesses here that have the opportunity to grow and we need to make sure we are communicating with them,” Clinkenbeard said. “That is why I am trying to tour different facilities and businesses throughout the area to kind of see what they need and to make sure we are not forgetting about them.”
Kearns said he wants “to continue efforts I have already put in motion. For example, taking care of people who are in need and enhancing our substance abuse programs by utilizing future opioid settlement funds. He also cited “the quality of life projects that I got in motion, for example, the Riley Trail, which will end up having a massive impact as we saw with the connector walkway from West Terre Haute to the [Wabash] River.”
“My strengths come from going outside of the job description and listening to organizations and individuals about their needs and address ways to correct concerns that people have,” he said. “I take great pride in my opportunity as a commissioner to improve the county. People will often say that it is time for a change, in my opinion I have made those changes and I will continue to make changes for the betterment of Vigo County as a whole.”
As a new initiative, Kearns said he would look at how tax sale properties could best be used for housing.
“We need to support initiatives to entice developers to build communities for young professionals and starter homes for families,” he said, adding he would seek to implement a limited tax incentive for anyone who purchases a blighted home and “rehabs it for their personal homestead. “
District 1 for the Vigo County Board of Commissioners includes Nevins, Lost Creek and a large portion of the Eastern side of Harrison, Riley and Pierson townships. Candidates for the seat must live in District 1, but commissioners are elected by countywide vote.
