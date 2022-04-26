The 2022 race in the Democratic primary for Vigo County Council District 3 features two candidates as incumbent Vicki Weger faces challenger David Hoopingarner.
Weger was first elected in a party caucus to fill a vacancy in October 2017, then won the general election in 2018. She is now seeking her second full term on the council.
David Hoopingarner, 51, has an associates degree in construction technology from Ivy Tech Community College (1993), and served a five-year apprenticeship with Plumbers & Steamfitters Local No. 157, with whom he’s worked with for 32 years.
He served in an appointed position as a field representative over gas distribution for the union for two years.
He decided to run for council saying he wants “to give the working people a voice. I have lived in Terre Haute all my life and it seems like it is the same people are running for office over and over. I like to see some new vision,” he said.
“I feel like I can bring people together on both sides, both parties,” Hoopingarner said. “I think that is how you get stuff done. It is not my way or the highway,” he said. “You have to do what is best for the community.”
Hoopingarner said he would like to see new construction projects in the city and county use local labor “which keeps the money at home. We have great unions” along with a potential workforce from higher education at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as well as Ivy Tech, he said.
“Let’s get back to where we need to get, to work together and get things done and being fair.
“Let’s help the community, not because you don’t like someone. ... I think we can make a lot of progress if we do that,” Hoopingarner said.
He can be found on Facebook by searching for the “David Hoopingarner” page.
Weger, 76, spent much of her life as a working journalist in the Wabash Valley as assignments editor and managing editor at WTHI-TV News, and as a network news field producer for NBC, ABC and PBS.
Weger said she first ran for the County Council to move a new jail project forward and said she wants to continue efforts that benefit the community.
“The reason I ran for council was to get the new jail underway, so those poor souls inside and the poor souls who work inside did not have to be exposed to those dire circumstances,” Weger said. “I said the first thing I would do was to make the motion to build a jail, not just keep on arguing about it, and that is the first thing I did.
“Somebody had to pull the trigger and do it,” she said. “I think it was the right thing to do and that is how I have conducted myself on the council. It takes some guts sometimes to put yourself out there. It was a very divisive issue and it was just time to do it, as we were under a federal order.”
Since then, Weger points to her support of a new downtown convention center and a casino in the county.
“Those are two projects I worked to try to expedite, to try to do all that the County Council could do and help other council members understand the issue if they had problems with it.
“I tried to get people to work together and get along,” Weger said. “You have to work it out and can’t have stalemate and no progress in the community.
“You have to have a better quality of life and have a living wage and a living wage for county employees is very important to me and I think we have made some headway,” Weger said.
Wages are important to keep experienced workers and attract new workers, she said.
