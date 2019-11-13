A crash about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at West Washington Street just east of County Road 200 West near Sullivan sent three people to Sullivan County Community Hospital.
State police said a minivan driven by Rachel L. Whitlock, 26, of Sullivan, was eastbound on West Washington Street just east of County Road 200 West. A Chevrolet Avalanche truck driven by Melissa A. Horton, 47, of Carlisle was traveling westbound on West Washington Street near the same location.
Whitlock said her vehicle began to slide on the ice covered roadway and she was unable to regain control, leading to a head-on collision with Horton.
Horton was taken to the hospital for a complaint of pain in her back. Two small children traveling in Whitlock’s vehicle were transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Both were properly restrained in car seats which resulted in no serious injuries, ISP said in a news release.
Whitlock was cited for speed too fast for road conditions.
Troopers were assisted by Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan Fire, Sullivan SCAT and Morrison Wrecker and Recovery Towing Service.
ISP asks that all drivers adjust speed, following distance and stopping distance for icy road conditions. Troopers also remind all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts.
