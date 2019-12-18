Two-vehicle accident sends three to hospital

A two-vehicle collision about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana 46 and the westbound Interstate 70 on-ramp sent three people to a local hospital, state police said.
Troopers said Julie A. Corbin, 54, of Linton, was westbound on Indiana 46 at the on-ramp and attempting to get onto I-70 and failed to observe a 2010 Dodge pickup eastbound on Indiana 46 driven by Heather E. Sherman, 40, of Terre Haute.
Corbin pulled into the path of Sherman’s pickup truck, which struck Corbin’s car on the passenger side. The impact of the crash caused Corbin’s car to make a complete spin, eventually coming to rest on the on-ramp.
Corbin, a passenger in her vehicle, and Sherman were all taken by ambulance Terre Haute Regional Hospital. All suffered non-life threatening injuries, ISP said in a news release.
Corbin was cited for failure to yield. Drugs and alcohol are were not a factor.
Assisting ISP were Riley Fire Department, Trans Care and Peffley and Hinshaw Wrecker Service.
