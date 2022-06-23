Two U.S. magistrate judge positions open for application

A judicial appointment has created a likely second vacancy for a magistrate judge in the U.S. Southern District of Indiana
President Joe Biden has nominated U.S. Magistrate Judge Doris L. Pryor for a judgeship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. If she is confirmed by the U.S> Senate, there will be a second magistrate judge vacancy in the U.S. Southern District of Indiana.
The district court announced earlier in the year that Magistrate Judge Debra McVicker Lynch plans to retire on October 31, 2022, and a public notice was issued for the appointment of a successor magistrate judge to fill that vacancy.
During that selection process, the Judicial Conference of the United States also authorized the appointment of another full-time magistrate judge for the Southern District, effective and contingent upon the confirmation of Pryor to Seventh Circuit Court. So, the court has issued an amended order to consider and recommend candidates to fill both magistrate judge vacancies.
A public notice seeking applicants is available at www.insd.uscourts.gov/us-magistrate-judge-vacancy. Interested candidates, including those who applied for Judge Lynch's vacancy, should follow the instructions provided in the public notice to apply for the second vacancy.
If interested in viewing a recorded webinar, "Understanding the Position of a U.S. Magistrate Judge," send an email to MagJudgeApp@insd.uscourts.gov. Provide your name and email address to the receive the webinar link.
Federal magistrate judges are appointed by the district judges of the United States District Court for terms of eight years and are eligible for reappointment.
Questions can be directed to Roger A. G. Sharpe, clerk of the court, at 317-229-3700.
