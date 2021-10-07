Two Terre Haute juveniles arrested on arson, other charges

Two Terre Haute juveniles have been arrested and face arson, burglary and other charges in connection with a Sept. 23 house fire in eastern Vigo County.
After an Indiana State Police investigation, the Vigo County Juvenile Court issued arrest warrants for the two suspects, ages 14 and 13, who were taken into custody without incident and transported to the juvenile detention center.
Both face charges of arson, level 4 felony; burglary, level 4 felony; criminal mischief damage of at least $50,000, level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, class A misdemeanor, according to an ISP news release.
On Sept. 23, a trooper responded to the fire at 1140 N. Pointer St., just east of Hulman Links golf course.
Seelyville Fire Department members informed him that the residence was abandoned, with no electricity, which led them to believe the fire was possibly arson. The trooper spoke with witnesses in the area, who said they observed two juveniles running from the house prior to the witnesses seeing smoke.
State police learned that two juveniles had allegedly broken into the residence, damaged property in the residence and set a fire inside.
After a complete review of the investigation, the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office requested a warrant to be issued for the two juveniles' arrest. Assisting were the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, Terre Haute Police Department, State Fire Marshal and Seelyville Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.