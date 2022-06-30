The Terre Haute Community Band will perform two concerts for the holiday weekend.
At 8 p.m. Saturday at Fairbanks Park, the band will play a "patriotic parade" of music," the group said in a press release. At 8 p.m. Monday until fireworks begin at Fairbanks Park, the band will perform a birthday celebration. Both concerts are free and sponsored by the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
Some of the music that will be played includes "Marches" by John Philip Sousa, "America the Beautiful," and the Armed Forces Salute. Guest conductor John McIntyre has chosen "Red's White & Blue March" composed by Vincennes native Red Skelton.
Food and drink vendors will be in the park from 6 to 10 p.m. on Independence Day.
